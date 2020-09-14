Scotiabank Downgrades Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) to Underperform

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on PAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.20 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.07.

NYSE:PAC opened at $74.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.78 and a 200-day moving average of $70.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.32. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has a 52 week low of $44.28 and a 52 week high of $135.31.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The transportation company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.10. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $63.74 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV during the second quarter valued at $361,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 3.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,270,000. Finally, Applied Research Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV during the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. 11.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica.

