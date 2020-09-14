TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Krystal Biotech worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $2,522,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 182.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 284,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,780,000 after purchasing an additional 183,632 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $1,449,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, August 10th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Krystal Biotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.17.

Krystal Biotech stock opened at $43.58 on Monday. Krystal Biotech Inc has a 1 year low of $31.89 and a 1 year high of $66.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.13. The company has a market cap of $856.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 51.20 and a current ratio of 51.20.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts predict that Krystal Biotech Inc will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

