Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Krystal Biotech worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRYS. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 17,401.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 278,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,519,000 after buying an additional 276,508 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 182.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 284,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,780,000 after purchasing an additional 183,632 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,019,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 201.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 88,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 826,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,750,000 after purchasing an additional 73,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

KRYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Krystal Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.17.

NASDAQ KRYS opened at $43.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 51.20 and a quick ratio of 51.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.13. The company has a market capitalization of $856.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.14 and a beta of 1.03. Krystal Biotech Inc has a 12 month low of $31.89 and a 12 month high of $66.85.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech Inc will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

