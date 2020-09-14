TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,800 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 47.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,433 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 112.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 41.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,599 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 9.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,657 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:FBC opened at $31.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.45. Flagstar Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $16.76 and a one year high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.17 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 15.43%. Flagstar Bancorp’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp Inc will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.78%.

In other news, EVP James Ciroli purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $60,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David J. Matlin sold 6,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $207,345,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on FBC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.40.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

