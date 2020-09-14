16,500 Shares in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Badger Meter at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,226,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

In related news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 2,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $140,788.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,546 shares in the company, valued at $399,306. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Fred J. Begale sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $95,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Badger Meter stock opened at $61.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.43. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.50 and a 12-month high of $70.83.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $91.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMI. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Argus began coverage on Badger Meter in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Badger Meter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.80.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.