TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,200 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FR. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $577,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,028,000. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 102,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,715,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FR opened at $40.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.17. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $46.12.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $109.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.04 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 57.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.47%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. TD Securities downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.50 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.11.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

