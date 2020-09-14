TD Asset Management Inc. Has $1.04 Million Position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of PDF Solutions worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in PDF Solutions by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in PDF Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in PDF Solutions by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in PDF Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in PDF Solutions by 248.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PDFS opened at $18.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $680.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.05 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.37 and a 200 day moving average of $17.08. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $26.42.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $21.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PDFS shares. BidaskClub cut PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides hardware, software, and intellectual property products to integrated circuit (IC) vendors in the United States, China, Taiwan, Germany, and internationally. It offers Exensio platform, which consists of Exensio-Yield that collects and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio-Control, which provides fault detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio-Test that offers data collection and analysis capability; Exensio Characterization, which encapsulates test structure analysis functionality of electrical and in-line inspection data from CV test chips and design-for-inspection DFI on-chip instruments; and Exensio ALPS that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link all device data, including fabrication and characterization data from every step of the product life cycle.

