Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) Position Lowered by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,154 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 1,971.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the first quarter worth about $114,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the second quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the first quarter worth about $140,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALEX opened at $10.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.55. Alexander & Baldwin Inc has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $25.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.36 million, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Alexander & Baldwin had a negative net margin of 12.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. Analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALEX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Alexander & Baldwin Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

Featured Article: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.