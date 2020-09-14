TD Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.04 Million in Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA)

TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 74,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Innoviva at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,657,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,128,000 after purchasing an additional 56,327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,203,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,914,000 after purchasing an additional 142,745 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,054,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,719,000 after purchasing an additional 306,094 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,779,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,880,000 after purchasing an additional 318,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 999,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,753,000 after purchasing an additional 56,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INVA shares. BidaskClub lowered Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of INVA stock opened at $11.47 on Monday. Innoviva Inc has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 92.39 and a current ratio of 92.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.10.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.37. Innoviva had a net margin of 76.28% and a return on equity of 59.83%. The business had revenue of $78.95 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Innoviva Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

