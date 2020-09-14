TD Asset Management Inc. Takes $1.06 Million Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2020

TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,612,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,548,000 after purchasing an additional 483,935 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,386,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,881,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in BioNTech by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 103,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after acquiring an additional 43,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in BioNTech by 980.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 47,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech stock opened at $65.13 on Monday. BioNTech SE has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $105.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.62.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.32). BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 46.77% and a negative net margin of 182.30%. The firm had revenue of $41.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.52 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co increased their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. BofA Securities raised shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioNTech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.27.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Krystal Biotech Inc
Krystal Biotech Inc Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.
TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,800 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp Inc
16,500 Shares in Badger Meter, Inc. Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.
TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,200 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.
TD Asset Management Inc. Has $1.04 Million Position in PDF Solutions, Inc.
