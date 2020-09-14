TD Asset Management Inc. Takes $1.06 Million Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,612,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,548,000 after purchasing an additional 483,935 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,386,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,881,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in BioNTech by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 103,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after acquiring an additional 43,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in BioNTech by 980.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 47,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech stock opened at $65.13 on Monday. BioNTech SE has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $105.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.62.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.32). BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 46.77% and a negative net margin of 182.30%. The firm had revenue of $41.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.52 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co increased their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. BofA Securities raised shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioNTech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.27.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

