TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,878,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $923,811,000 after purchasing an additional 494,506 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in NetEase by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,596,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,345,000 after acquiring an additional 513,383 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in NetEase by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,327,000 after acquiring an additional 94,542 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NetEase by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,447,000 after acquiring an additional 234,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in NetEase by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,119,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,282,000 after acquiring an additional 202,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.29% of the company’s stock.

NetEase stock opened at $455.71 on Monday. NetEase Inc has a 12-month low of $252.94 and a 12-month high of $517.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $474.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $397.87.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $39.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $36.08. NetEase had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetEase Inc will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $439.00 to $464.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $538.00 price target on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. NetEase has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $458.17.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

