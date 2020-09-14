TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 200 Shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 27.3% during the first quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 20.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTES shares. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on shares of NetEase from $439.00 to $464.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. New Street Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $538.00 target price on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $435.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $458.17.

Shares of NTES opened at $455.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $58.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $474.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $397.87. NetEase Inc has a 1-year low of $252.94 and a 1-year high of $517.65.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $39.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $36.08. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 34.69%. Research analysts expect that NetEase Inc will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetEase

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

