TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 52,882 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 320.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 52,882 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $164,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $52,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,200 shares of company stock worth $1,016,636 over the last three months. 15.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $19.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 491.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.17 and its 200-day moving average is $16.47. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $21.90.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.64 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KTOS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Benchmark upped their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.13.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

