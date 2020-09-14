TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,664 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 12,202,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,811,000 after acquiring an additional 166,079 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,319,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,280,000 after acquiring an additional 888,585 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,924,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,388 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,966,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546,102 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,846,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,369,000 after acquiring an additional 267,276 shares during the period. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

In related news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen bought 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $82,761.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,881,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,745,012.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 64,700 shares of company stock valued at $378,511. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MGY opened at $5.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $13.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.81.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 166.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.37.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.