TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 320.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,882 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rovida Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,285,000 after acquiring an additional 925,000 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,357,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,631,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,031,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,754,000 after buying an additional 69,550 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 253.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,879,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,008,000 after buying an additional 1,346,814 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,631,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,586,000 after buying an additional 673,726 shares during the period. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $19.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $21.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 491.12 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.47.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $121,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $52,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,016,636. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

