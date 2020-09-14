Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Alcoa worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 138.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 1,029.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 933.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000.

AA opened at $13.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average is $10.72. Alcoa Corp has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $23.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alcoa Corp will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AA shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.70.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

