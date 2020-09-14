TD Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA)

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2020

TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avista during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avista during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avista during the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avista during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avista during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Avista from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

In other news, Director R John Taylor sold 2,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $74,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 951 shares in the company, valued at $35,415.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 750 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $128,923 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVA opened at $34.44 on Monday. Avista Corp has a one year low of $32.09 and a one year high of $53.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.37.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.74 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avista Corp will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.10%.

Avista Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Avista (NYSE:AVA)

