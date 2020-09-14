State of Tennessee Treasury Department Takes $492,000 Position in Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 41,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,890,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,031,000 after buying an additional 1,109,528 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,228,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,627,000 after purchasing an additional 145,581 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,676,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,421,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,722,000 after purchasing an additional 676,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,568,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,382,000 after purchasing an additional 141,214 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:REZI opened at $12.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Resideo Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.21. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.74, a PEG ratio of 69.56 and a beta of 1.85.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies Inc will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

REZI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Imperial Capital raised Resideo Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Resideo Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.81.

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

