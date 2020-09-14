Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Stake Reduced by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.05% of Core-Mark worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 153.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 20,147 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Core-Mark by 105.1% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 8,029 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Core-Mark by 2.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Core-Mark during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Core-Mark by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 32,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 14,651 shares during the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Core-Mark alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CORE. TheStreet raised Core-Mark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Core-Mark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Core-Mark presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of Core-Mark stock opened at $32.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.79 and its 200-day moving average is $27.22. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.22. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Core-Mark’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is 28.40%.

In related news, SVP Alan T. Thomas sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $55,136.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,768 shares in the company, valued at $670,728.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Core-Mark Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE).

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.