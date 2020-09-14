BMO Capital Markets Boosts Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $63.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ORCL. Royal Bank of Canada restated a neutral rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Oracle from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.86.

Shares of ORCL opened at $57.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.83. Oracle has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $61.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.15.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 79.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $21,632,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,632,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total value of $37,898,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,001,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,496,824.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,300,000 shares of company stock worth $344,646,000 in the last ninety days. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Oracle by 7.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,868,789 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $158,558,000 after buying an additional 207,959 shares in the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.2% in the second quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 61,380 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,888,068 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $214,893,000 after acquiring an additional 162,661 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,563,935 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $196,925,000 after acquiring an additional 53,894 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $666,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

