DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Sells $1,824,214.00 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 4,580 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.30, for a total transaction of $1,824,214.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Steven Robert Pacelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 24th, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.24, for a total transaction of $654,104.44.

On Thursday, July 23rd, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.31, for a total transaction of $654,211.61.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.37, for a total transaction of $626,745.47.

DXCM opened at $383.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.10 and a 52-week high of $456.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $424.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.19. The company has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.81.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.48. DexCom had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DXCM. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $385.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in DexCom by 277.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,477 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $69,111,000 after buying an additional 125,283 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the second quarter valued at $3,405,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 391.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 60,695 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $24,606,000 after purchasing an additional 48,345 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in DexCom by 129.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 52,783 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,398,000 after acquiring an additional 29,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in DexCom by 67.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $166,081,000 after acquiring an additional 165,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

