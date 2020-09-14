State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $488,000 Stake in Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its stake in shares of Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.07% of Universal Electronics worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UEIC. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Electronics during the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 746.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 18,713 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 15.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 10,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 10.3% during the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

UEIC opened at $37.69 on Monday. Universal Electronics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The company has a market cap of $525.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.45.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.29. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $153.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.64 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UEIC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Universal Electronics Profile

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.