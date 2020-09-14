Engenco Limited (ASX:EGN) Insider Buys A$17,240.90 in Stock

Engenco Limited (ASX:EGN) insider Scott Cameron purchased 32,530 shares of Engenco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.53 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,240.90 ($12,314.93).

The business has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.91, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.87.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 29th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 7th. Engenco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Engenco Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services and products. It operates through Drivetrain, Centre for Excellence in Rail Training (CERT), Convair Engineering (Convair), Total Momentum, and Gemco Rail segments. The Drivetrain segment offers engine and powertrain maintenance, repair, and overhaul; power generation design and construction; and technical support, professional engineering, and training services, as well as new components and parts.

