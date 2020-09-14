Philippe Dumont Buys 3,000 Shares of Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) Stock

Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) Director Philippe Dumont acquired 3,000 shares of Calyxt stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.91 per share, with a total value of $17,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,173.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Philippe Dumont also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 14th, Philippe Dumont purchased 2,000 shares of Calyxt stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $14,980.00.

Shares of CLXT opened at $5.43 on Monday. Calyxt Inc has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a current ratio of 9.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.71.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 392.49% and a negative return on equity of 77.67%. On average, analysts expect that Calyxt Inc will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Securities cut Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Calyxt in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Calyxt by 193.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calyxt during the first quarter worth $47,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Calyxt during the first quarter worth $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 15.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 26.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 9,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for agriculture in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic and low linolenic soybean product candidates; high fiber wheat; improved quality alfalfa product candidates; and cold storable and reduced browning potatoes.

