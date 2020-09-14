Philippe Dumont Buys 3,000 Shares of Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) Stock

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) Director Philippe Dumont acquired 3,000 shares of Calyxt stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.91 per share, with a total value of $17,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,173.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Philippe Dumont also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, August 14th, Philippe Dumont purchased 2,000 shares of Calyxt stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $14,980.00.

Shares of CLXT opened at $5.43 on Monday. Calyxt Inc has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a current ratio of 9.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.71.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 392.49% and a negative return on equity of 77.67%. On average, analysts expect that Calyxt Inc will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Securities cut Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Calyxt in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Calyxt by 193.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calyxt during the first quarter worth $47,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Calyxt during the first quarter worth $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 15.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 26.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 9,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for agriculture in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic and low linolenic soybean product candidates; high fiber wheat; improved quality alfalfa product candidates; and cold storable and reduced browning potatoes.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT)

Receive News & Ratings for Calyxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calyxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $488,000 Stake in Universal Electronics Inc
State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $488,000 Stake in Universal Electronics Inc
Engenco Limited Insider Buys A$17,240.90 in Stock
Engenco Limited Insider Buys A$17,240.90 in Stock
Philippe Dumont Buys 3,000 Shares of Calyxt Inc Stock
Philippe Dumont Buys 3,000 Shares of Calyxt Inc Stock
Stephen Paul Simpson Sells 3,000 Shares of New Pacific Metals Corp Stock
Stephen Paul Simpson Sells 3,000 Shares of New Pacific Metals Corp Stock
Insider Buying: PCSB Financial Corporation Director Buys $21,660.00 in Stock
Insider Buying: PCSB Financial Corporation Director Buys $21,660.00 in Stock
Cytokinetics, Inc. EVP Sells $22,735.75 in Stock
Cytokinetics, Inc. EVP Sells $22,735.75 in Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report