Stephen Paul Simpson Sells 3,000 Shares of New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX) Stock

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX) Director Stephen Paul Simpson sold 3,000 shares of New Pacific Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.45, for a total transaction of C$19,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 397,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,561,204.70.

Stephen Paul Simpson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, September 1st, Stephen Paul Simpson sold 3,000 shares of New Pacific Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.45, for a total transaction of C$19,350.00.

New Pacific Metals Corp has a 1-year low of C$0.14 and a 1-year high of C$0.50.

About New Pacific Metals

New Pacific Metals Corp, formerly New Pacific Holdings Corp., is an investment issuer engaged in investing in privately held and publicly traded corporations. The Company operates through two segments: investment and mining. The investment segment focuses on investing in other privately-held and publicly-traded corporations.

See Also: What is a front-end load?

Receive News & Ratings for New Pacific Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Pacific Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $488,000 Stake in Universal Electronics Inc
State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $488,000 Stake in Universal Electronics Inc
Engenco Limited Insider Buys A$17,240.90 in Stock
Engenco Limited Insider Buys A$17,240.90 in Stock
Philippe Dumont Buys 3,000 Shares of Calyxt Inc Stock
Philippe Dumont Buys 3,000 Shares of Calyxt Inc Stock
Stephen Paul Simpson Sells 3,000 Shares of New Pacific Metals Corp Stock
Stephen Paul Simpson Sells 3,000 Shares of New Pacific Metals Corp Stock
Insider Buying: PCSB Financial Corporation Director Buys $21,660.00 in Stock
Insider Buying: PCSB Financial Corporation Director Buys $21,660.00 in Stock
Cytokinetics, Inc. EVP Sells $22,735.75 in Stock
Cytokinetics, Inc. EVP Sells $22,735.75 in Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report