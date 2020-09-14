Stephen Paul Simpson Sells 3,000 Shares of New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX) Stock

New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX) Director Stephen Paul Simpson sold 3,000 shares of New Pacific Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.45, for a total transaction of C$19,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 397,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,561,204.70.

Stephen Paul Simpson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 1st, Stephen Paul Simpson sold 3,000 shares of New Pacific Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.45, for a total transaction of C$19,350.00.

New Pacific Metals Corp has a 1-year low of C$0.14 and a 1-year high of C$0.50.

New Pacific Metals Corp, formerly New Pacific Holdings Corp., is an investment issuer engaged in investing in privately held and publicly traded corporations. The Company operates through two segments: investment and mining. The investment segment focuses on investing in other privately-held and publicly-traded corporations.

