Insider Buying: PCSB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BSBK) Director Buys $21,660.00 in Stock

PCSB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BSBK) Director John J. Masterson purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $21,660.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 72,452 shares in the company, valued at $523,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

BSBK opened at $7.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.19. PCSB Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $11.97.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M3F Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PCSB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $2,095,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PCSB Financial in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of PCSB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of PCSB Financial in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PCSB Financial in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCSB Financial Company Profile

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and invest in securities.

