Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) EVP Sells $22,735.75 in Stock

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $22,735.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Fady Ibraham Malik also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, August 13th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 599 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $13,088.15.
  • On Thursday, July 9th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 1,587 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total transaction of $42,785.52.

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $22.49 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.25. Cytokinetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $29.20.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

CYTK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cytokinetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 149,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $488,000 Stake in Universal Electronics Inc
State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $488,000 Stake in Universal Electronics Inc
Engenco Limited Insider Buys A$17,240.90 in Stock
Engenco Limited Insider Buys A$17,240.90 in Stock
Philippe Dumont Buys 3,000 Shares of Calyxt Inc Stock
Philippe Dumont Buys 3,000 Shares of Calyxt Inc Stock
Stephen Paul Simpson Sells 3,000 Shares of New Pacific Metals Corp Stock
Stephen Paul Simpson Sells 3,000 Shares of New Pacific Metals Corp Stock
Insider Buying: PCSB Financial Corporation Director Buys $21,660.00 in Stock
Insider Buying: PCSB Financial Corporation Director Buys $21,660.00 in Stock
Cytokinetics, Inc. EVP Sells $22,735.75 in Stock
Cytokinetics, Inc. EVP Sells $22,735.75 in Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report