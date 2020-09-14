Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) EVP Sells $22,735.75 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $22,735.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Fady Ibraham Malik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 13th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 599 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $13,088.15.

On Thursday, July 9th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 1,587 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total transaction of $42,785.52.

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $22.49 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.25. Cytokinetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $29.20.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

CYTK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cytokinetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 149,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

