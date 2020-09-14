Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Director Michael J. Ancius Buys 550 Shares

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.83 per share, for a total transaction of $24,656.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FAST opened at $44.03 on Monday. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $49.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.17.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 27th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.46%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.10.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,966,000. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 47,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 20,758 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,016,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,757,000 after purchasing an additional 500,411 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

