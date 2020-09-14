Jennifer Murphy Purchases 20,000 Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) Stock

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) CEO Jennifer Murphy acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.96 per share, for a total transaction of $39,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

WMC opened at $1.99 on Monday. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.74, a current ratio of 492.20 and a quick ratio of 492.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.60.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 184.72% and a positive return on equity of 13.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 49,745 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 56.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,315,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 473,950 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 67.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 783,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 315,532 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 8,558.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 417,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 412,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 9.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 30,706 shares during the last quarter. 33.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BofA Securities cut shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

