Jennifer Murphy Purchases 20,000 Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) Stock

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) CEO Jennifer Murphy acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.96 per share, for a total transaction of $39,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
WMC opened at $1.99 on Monday. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.74, a current ratio of 492.20 and a quick ratio of 492.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.60.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 184.72% and a positive return on equity of 13.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.
WMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BofA Securities cut shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.
About Western Asset Mortgage Capital
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.
