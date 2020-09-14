New Century Resources Ltd (ASX:NCZ) Insider Acquires A$29,967.00 in Stock

New Century Resources Ltd (ASX:NCZ) insider Nicholas (Nick) Cernotta acquired 239,736 shares of New Century Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,967.00 ($21,405.00).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,978.71, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.24.

New Century Resources Company Profile

New Century Resources Limited operates as a base metal development company in Australia and the United States. The company explores for zinc, lead, silver, and coking coal deposits. It holds a 70% interest in the Century mine located in Queensland, Australia; and the Kodiak project located in the Cahaba Basin, Alabama.

