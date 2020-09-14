Insider Buying: Collins Foods Ltd (ASX:CKF) Insider Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

Collins Foods Ltd (ASX:CKF) insider Robert Kaye bought 3,000 shares of Collins Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$10.05 ($7.18) per share, with a total value of A$30,150.00 ($21,535.71).

Robert Kaye also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 4th, Robert Kaye bought 3,000 shares of Collins Foods stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$10.25 ($7.32) per share, with a total value of A$30,756.00 ($21,968.57).

On Friday, July 24th, Robert Kaye bought 1,049 shares of Collins Foods stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$9.53 ($6.81) per share, with a total value of A$9,996.97 ($7,140.69).

On Wednesday, July 29th, Robert Kaye bought 5,263 shares of Collins Foods stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$9.57 ($6.84) per share, with a total value of A$50,366.91 ($35,976.36).

On Tuesday, July 21st, Robert Kaye purchased 3,125 shares of Collins Foods stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$9.56 ($6.83) per share, with a total value of A$29,862.50 ($21,330.36).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is A$7.32 and its 200-day moving average is A$7.63.

Collins Foods Limited operates, manages, and administers restaurants in Australia, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through KFC Restaurants Australia and Europe, Sizzler Restaurants, and Other segments. Its restaurant brands comprise KFC, Taco Bell, and Sizzler restaurants. The company operates 223 franchised KFC restaurants in Australia, 15 franchised KFC c in Germany, 18 franchised KFC restaurants in the Netherlands, and 1 franchised Taco Bell restaurant in Australia in the quick service restaurant market; and owns and operates 14 Sizzler restaurants in Australia, which operates in the casual dining restaurant market.

