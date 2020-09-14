Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Receives $39.19 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.19.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 5.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,047,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,197,000 after acquiring an additional 55,805 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,745,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,898,000 after acquiring an additional 42,610 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,712,000. Finally, Retirement Network grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 43,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE stock opened at $36.07 on Friday. Pfizer has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $40.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.91 and a 200-day moving average of $35.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

