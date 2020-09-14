Insider Buying: Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Director Buys $30,081.24 in Stock

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 84 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $358.11 per share, for a total transaction of $30,081.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Broadcom stock opened at $359.70 on Monday. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $378.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $332.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 74.67%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Broadcom from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Broadcom from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 181,027 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,921,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after buying an additional 8,039 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

