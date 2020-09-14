LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX) Director Purchases $34,800.00 in Stock

LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX) Director William G. Cohen acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

LMPX stock opened at $19.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.61. LMP Automotive Holdings has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $49.30. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.72 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in LMP Automotive by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in LMP Automotive by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in LMP Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

About LMP Automotive

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc provides an e-commerce and facilities-based retail platform for consumers to buy, sell, rent, subscribe for, or finance pre-owned and new automobiles in the United States. The company offers pre-owned automobiles, and rentals and subscriptions for pre-owned and new automobiles.

