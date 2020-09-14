LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX) Director Purchases $34,800.00 in Stock

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX) Director William G. Cohen acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

LMPX stock opened at $19.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.61. LMP Automotive Holdings has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $49.30. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.72 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in LMP Automotive by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in LMP Automotive by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in LMP Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

About LMP Automotive

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc provides an e-commerce and facilities-based retail platform for consumers to buy, sell, rent, subscribe for, or finance pre-owned and new automobiles in the United States. The company offers pre-owned automobiles, and rentals and subscriptions for pre-owned and new automobiles.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX)

Receive News & Ratings for LMP Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $488,000 Stake in Universal Electronics Inc
State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $488,000 Stake in Universal Electronics Inc
Engenco Limited Insider Buys A$17,240.90 in Stock
Engenco Limited Insider Buys A$17,240.90 in Stock
Philippe Dumont Buys 3,000 Shares of Calyxt Inc Stock
Philippe Dumont Buys 3,000 Shares of Calyxt Inc Stock
Stephen Paul Simpson Sells 3,000 Shares of New Pacific Metals Corp Stock
Stephen Paul Simpson Sells 3,000 Shares of New Pacific Metals Corp Stock
Insider Buying: PCSB Financial Corporation Director Buys $21,660.00 in Stock
Insider Buying: PCSB Financial Corporation Director Buys $21,660.00 in Stock
Cytokinetics, Inc. EVP Sells $22,735.75 in Stock
Cytokinetics, Inc. EVP Sells $22,735.75 in Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report