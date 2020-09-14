Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) COO Buys $33,204.50 in Stock

Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) COO Michael M. Mccann acquired 4,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $33,204.50. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,507.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Limbach stock opened at $7.43 on Monday. Limbach Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $9.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.58 million, a P/E ratio of 148.60, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.80.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.68. Limbach had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $135.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Limbach Holdings Inc will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LMB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limbach from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded Limbach from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Limbach from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Limbach stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,361 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.50% of Limbach at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

