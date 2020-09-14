Insider Buying: Kin Mining NL (ASX:KIN) Insider Buys A$36,000.16 in Stock

Kin Mining NL (ASX:KIN) insider Nicholas Anderson purchased 257,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$36,000.16 ($25,714.40).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$0.06.

Get Kin Mining alerts:

About Kin Mining

Kin Mining NL explores for gold and base metal properties in Australia. The company holds interests in six project areas comprising Desdemona, Iron King Group, Murrin Murrin, Redcastle, Mt Flora, and Randwick, which consist of 76 separate mineral tenements within the North-Eastern Goldfields Province of Western Australia covering a combined total area of approximately 300 square kilometers.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Kin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.