Insider Buying: Kin Mining NL (ASX:KIN) Insider Buys A$36,000.16 in Stock

Kin Mining NL (ASX:KIN) insider Nicholas Anderson purchased 257,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$36,000.16 ($25,714.40).
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$0.06.
About Kin Mining
Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?
Receive News & Ratings for Kin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.