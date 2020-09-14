Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.38 Million Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 113.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Chemed were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Chemed by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 407,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chemed by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,353,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Chemed by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 201,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,315,000 after acquiring an additional 8,425 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 12.8% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 189,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,206,000 after purchasing an additional 21,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 15.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 179,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,066,000 after purchasing an additional 24,669 shares during the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHE stock opened at $488.36 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $500.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $457.41. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $330.01 and a one year high of $528.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.66.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.66. Chemed had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $502.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.75%.

In other Chemed news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.18, for a total transaction of $684,273.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,341.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.39, for a total value of $4,003,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,527 shares in the company, valued at $77,323,765.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,520 shares of company stock worth $5,687,394 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $489.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $512.25.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

