Bank of Montreal Can Buys 36,771 Shares of China Life Insurance Co Ltd (NYSE:LFC)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in China Life Insurance Co Ltd (NYSE:LFC) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,771 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in China Life Insurance were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its stake in China Life Insurance by 255.7% in the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 141,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 101,394 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Life Insurance during the first quarter worth approximately $332,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 25.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 28,272 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of China Life Insurance during the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of China Life Insurance during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LFC shares. ValuEngine raised China Life Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

NYSE LFC opened at $11.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.85. China Life Insurance Co Ltd has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $14.70. The company has a current ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity, accident, and health insurance products, as well as pension products.

