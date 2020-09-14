Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $562,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 94,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,075,000 after acquiring an additional 7,725 shares during the last quarter. Cabana LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $45,439,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000.

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $164.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.91. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.70 and a fifty-two week high of $172.31.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

