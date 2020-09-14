TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 335.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

NWL opened at $17.45 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.98. Newell Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.45%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.