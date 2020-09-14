TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,737 Shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,671 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 7,737 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Total by 20.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 112,879 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 18,912 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Total in the second quarter worth about $2,655,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Total by 3.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,846 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Total by 22.3% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 7,304 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Total by 35.7% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 29,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 7,862 shares during the period. 5.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Total alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TOT opened at $38.49 on Monday. Total SA has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $56.91. The company has a market cap of $102.12 billion, a PE ratio of -30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.94 and its 200 day moving average is $37.57.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.15. Total had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $25.73 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Total SA will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TOT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Total in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Total from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Total from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.