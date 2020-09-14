Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,671,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,875 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $46,059,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 31.6% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 656,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,454,000 after purchasing an additional 157,714 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 103.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 577,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,509,000 after purchasing an additional 293,818 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 532,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $39.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.82. Helios Technologies has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $49.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.28. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $119.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Helios Technologies will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Helios Technologies news, Director Alexander Schuetz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $127,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,474.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

HLIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Helios Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helios Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.40.

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

