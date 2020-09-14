TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 56,000 Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 56,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Heartland Express as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 1.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 7.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 42.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 6.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Heartland Express from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Heartland Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Heartland Express from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Heartland Express from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

In related news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust sold 489,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $9,792,382.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 681,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,636,102.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Michael J. Gerdin sold 3,260,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $65,282,617.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 681,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,636,102.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 43.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HTLD opened at $20.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.51. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.56 and a 200-day moving average of $19.87.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.39 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 10.23%. Heartland Express’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.99%.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

