TD Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.12 Million Investment in Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO)

TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Livongo Health by 229.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 21,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Livongo Health by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 824,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,533,000 after acquiring an additional 328,577 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Livongo Health by 553.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 90,667 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Livongo Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Livongo Health by 181.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,598,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,652,000 after buying an additional 2,318,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James Pursley sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.53, for a total transaction of $97,807.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,713,653.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total value of $1,900,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,142 shares in the company, valued at $8,127,432.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 778,716 shares of company stock worth $94,553,803 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

LVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Livongo Health from $36.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Livongo Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

NASDAQ LVGO opened at $121.72 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.87 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 19.88 and a quick ratio of 19.51. Livongo Health has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $150.00.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.68 million. Livongo Health had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 12.76%. The company’s revenue was up 124.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS.

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

