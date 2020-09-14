Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Position Trimmed by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,870 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 24.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 332,337 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 66,005 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 71.1% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 114,097 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 47,410 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 25.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 309,238 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 61,824 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 124.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 479,366 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,052,000 after acquiring an additional 266,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 600.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 304,302 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 260,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $20.23 on Monday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $30.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.90.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Franklin Resources’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $40,011.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BEN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.70.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

