TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,700 Shares of Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,925 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyline were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Skyline by 4.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,142,000 after purchasing an additional 105,135 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Skyline by 60.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,187,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,235,000 after purchasing an additional 827,697 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Skyline by 8.5% during the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,515,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,765,000 after purchasing an additional 118,842 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyline by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,249,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,594,000 after acquiring an additional 69,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyline by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 756,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,408,000 after acquiring an additional 24,764 shares during the last quarter.

Get Skyline alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SKY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Skyline from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Skyline from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Skyline from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Skyline from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skyline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SKY opened at $24.97 on Monday. Skyline Co. has a 1 year low of $10.82 and a 1 year high of $37.03.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $273.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Skyline Company Profile

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.