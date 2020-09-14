TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,033 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,393 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HDB. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 145.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 5,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank stock opened at $49.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $89.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.50 and its 200 day moving average is $44.77. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $65.38.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 19.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded HDFC Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded HDFC Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.