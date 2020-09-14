Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 95.9% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 856 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter valued at about $100,000.

In related news, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total value of $979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,947 shares in the company, valued at $3,054,760.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry J. Thoele sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total transaction of $377,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,971.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LSTR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.10.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $131.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.00. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $139.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.73.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $823.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.58 million. Landstar System had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 4.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 14.69%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

