IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 124.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 47.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 418.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the first quarter worth $55,000. 63.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IPGP. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $166.00 to $192.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

IPGP stock opened at $158.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 8.11. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $98.04 and a 1-year high of $184.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.61 and a beta of 1.61.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $296.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.09, for a total transaction of $396,479.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,580.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.74, for a total transaction of $1,301,881.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,413. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,420 shares of company stock valued at $5,934,124. 34.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

