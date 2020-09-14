TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Diodes by 91.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 52,849 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Diodes by 178.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,846 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Diodes by 6.2% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Diodes by 41.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 53,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 15,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Diodes during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Diodes alerts:

In other Diodes news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total transaction of $49,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,062,189.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 9,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $482,817.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,675,923.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,974 shares of company stock valued at $11,509,448 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $48.31 on Monday. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $31.51 and a 1-year high of $59.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.62 and a 200-day moving average of $47.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.18.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $288.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.92 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.59%. Diodes’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Diodes in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Diodes from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diodes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.